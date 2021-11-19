Bar Association stages protest, calls for shutdown today

Srinagar: Lawyers body of Kashmir on Thursday registered a protest over the civilian killings in Hyderpora encounter demanding an impartial probe and return of the dead bodies.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) led by its President Nazir Ahmad Ronga along with scores of lawyers held a demonstration at the Sadder Court Complex seeking an end to the innocent killings and justice for the victims.

They reiterated that innocent killings in Kashmir must stop and the accused be brought to justice.

“Firstly we want immediate return of the bodies for proper funeral and a time bound judicial probe,” GN Shaheen, a Bar member, told Kashmir Reader.

He added that these human rights violations won’t be tolerated anymore.

In a statement, the Bar said that the lawyers of JKHCBA held a protest march against the civilian killings at Sadder court complex and the protest march was stopped by the police forcibly and were not allowed to move out of the court premises.

The statement reads that in its emergency meeting Bar decided to call upon the people of J&K and Ladakh to observe a complete strike on Friday in order to show solidarity with the family members of the civilians killed at Hyderpora.

“The complete strike will also be taken as a strong protest against the killings of innocent people of J&K. We are demanding a high level impartial probe in this matter and also appeal to the conscience of people at the helm of affairs to return the bodies of civilians to their families so that they can perform their last rites,” it said.

It said that the Bar Association is equally concerned about the day-to-day spike in civilian killings and appealed to the concerned authorities to show maximum commitment towards human rights to stop the process of killings.

The statement also read that the strike call of the Bar Association is being supported by all District Bar Associations of Kashmir, Transport Association and major trade body associations.

“High Court Bar Association also requests all the political parties, civil societies and other associations to make this call successful so that the purpose of obtaining justice is fulfilled,” it said.

