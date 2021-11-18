2 Covid deaths in Jammu, 168 cases in J&K

Srinagar: Two Covid deaths were recorded in Jammu on Wednesday while 168 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir.
The cases include 141 were Kashmir and 27 from Jammu division, an official bulletin said.
Moreover, 197 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 09from Jammu Division and 188 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup, it said that Srinagar reported 71 cases, Baramulla reported 29 cases, Budgam reported 12 cases, Pulwama reported 04cases, Kupwara reported 07cases, Anantnag reported no cases, Bandipora reported 07 cases, Ganderbal reported 10cases, Kulgam reported 01 case while as Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 13 cases, Udhampur reported 02 cases, Rajouri reported 02cases, Doda reported 01 case, Kathua reported 01 case, Poonch reported 01 case, Ramban reported 03cases, Reasi reported 04cases while as Samba and Kishtwar reported no fresh cases for today.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 53,425 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,60,05,429, it added.
