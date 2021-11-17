Infiltration bid foiled, searches launched in Uri sector

Baramulla: A massive search operation was launched by Army on Wednesday in Uri sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The searches were launched after an infiltration bid was foiled in the area.

Official sources said that the Army troops deployed along LoC foiled an infiltration bid near Dhulanja post in Rewand Nallah in Uri sector following which the whole area was cordoned off and the search operation was launched.

They said that the exchange of fire also took place when the bid was foiled last night.

“Suspected movement on the LoC was fired last night, the area is being searched now,” said an official—(KNO)

