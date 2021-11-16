Two militants killed in Srinagar’s Hyderpora: Police

IGP Kumar says house owner worked as OGW, killed as well

Srinagar: Two militants were killed on Monday evening in an encounter between militants and government in Srinagar’s Hyderpora neighbourhood along Srinagar-Pantha Chowk highway.

A police official said that forces laid cordon around the area after getting input about the presence of militants in the area. As soon as the forces moved towards the suspected spot, hiding militants opened fire ensuing into a gunfight.

In the initial firefight, one militant was killed. As the firefight continued, one more militant was also killed in the encounter, police said. The operation was in progress, police said without divulging the identity of the slain.

Army’s Srinagar based 15 Corps tweeted that based on J&K police input, a joint operation was launched today evening in Hyderpora. “Cordon was laid. Militants fired on security forces that retaliated,” it said. .

A police official told a news agency that the identity and the affiliation of the slain is being ascertained. “Firing has stopped and a massive search operation is going on in the area to rule out the presence of any other militant,” the official said.

Police said that house owner where militants were hiding was also killed.

“The house owner who was injured in militant fire, succumbed to his injuries. Militants have been hiding on top floor of his building. As per source and digital evidence, he has been working as militant associate. Search is still going on,” Kashmir Inspector General of Police said.

Traffic on the busy Srinagar-Pantha Chowk highway came to halt with the firefight causing chaos. Vehicular traffic was diverted through an alternate route, resulting in traffic jams.

Srinagar has seen an uptick in militancy this year with the last month witnessing a surge in targeted killings by militants. Last month, many local and non-local civilians were shot dead by militants spurring fear and panic in the Valley. A day ago, a policeman was wounded after militants opened fire on a police party in Srinagar’s Nawa Kadal. The surge in militancy has prompted the BJP-led government at New Delhi to rush 5000 more troops to the Valley. The city has seen heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces on the ground with bunkers set up and checkpoints being established at several places..

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print