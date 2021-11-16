Mercury continues to hover at zero mark at night in Kashmir

Srinagar: Kashmir continued to be in the grip of cold weather conditions with Srinagar recording zero degree Celsius in the night on Monday.
Early morning, fog engulfed the Valley with people preferring to stay indoors and markets opening late.
Srinagar recorded a low of zero degree Celsius, up from minus 0.9 degrees Celsius the previous night.
In Pahalgam and Gulmarg, temperatures continued to dip with the former recording a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius, the coldest in Kashmir.
Gulmarg recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius. The mercury at Kupwara in north Kashmir too settled at a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius.
Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag town in the south recorded a low of 0.4 degrees Celsius.
The wintry conditions in Kashmir have set in much ahead of the beginning of the extreme harsh weather conditions, which usually start around the third week of December.
“Chillai Kalan”, the 40-day period of harsh winter in Kashmir, begins on December 21 every year.
The meteorological department has said the weather is most likely to remain dry till November 20.