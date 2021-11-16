Commissioner SMC constitutes three special Task Force teams headed by 3 Joint Commissioners to conduct special drive against unauthorized illegal construction

A special drive against the unauthorized and illegal constructions in the city shall be undertaken by Task Force teams headed by three Joint Commissioners of the Corporation from 17/11/2021 to 27/11/2021.

Srinagar Municipal Corporation, has constituted three Task Force teams in order to completely check and curb any sort of illegal and unauthorized construction in the city.

An order vide No.SMC/PS/Com/1959-79 dated: 15/11/2021has been issued by Commissioner SMC Mr. Athar Aamir Khan.

The three Task Force teams has been allocated different zones in the Srinagar City which shall inspect and check ongoing construction activities in all Municipal Wards.

These teams shall also check and verify the complaints received regarding illegal/ unauthorized construction and initiation of necessary action in each case.

The order furthers reads that the mandate of Task Force teams will also be to report regarding delinquent officers/ officials/ PRs, who are found involved in illegal construction or are found in connivance with the violators.

Furthermore, the photographic and video evidence before and after the demolition/ removal covering all sides of the illegal construction shall be annexed with report of each and every such construction removal/ demolition undertaken in accordance with law.

This drive will be in addition to the usual Enforcement/ Anti Encroachment work done by the Enforcement wing as well as ward level functionaries.

