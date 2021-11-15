J-K reports 108 COVID-19 cases, three deaths



Srinagar, Nov 15 Jammu and Kashmir recorded 108 COVID-19 cases and three fatalities due to the disease on Monday, taking the infection tally to 3,34,288 and the death toll to 4,453, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 19 were from Jammu division and 89 from Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 40 new cases, followed by Baramulla with 19.

There are 1,517 active cases of the disease in the union territory at present, while the number of recoveries stands at 3,28,318, they said.

There were 49 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory now, the officials added

