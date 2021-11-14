Requests LG to revoke order on humanitarian grounds

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today took the weekly review of public health response to tackle COVID-19 situation during the DCs, SPs meeting and discussed the various steps being undertaken across J&K here at Raj Bhavan.

While chairing the meeting, the Lt Governor stressed that we need to focus on Six-fold strategy of Testing, Tracing, Treatment, Covid-Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), Vaccination, and Micro Containment, as the most effective way to tackle the pandemic.

Directing the DCs and SPs for preemptive covid management, the Lt Governor said that all districts must take these steps to prevent any new surge in cases. Small changes like strict adherence to Covid-Appropriate Behaviour can make a bigger difference, he added.

The Lt Governor also directed the Deputy Commissioners and Health officials to also intensify preventive measures to contain Dengue and work in close coordination and synergy with the civic bodies.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioners apprised the Lt Governor on the covid protocol enforcement efforts, implementation of micro containment zones, testing and contact tracing being undertaken in their respective districts.

Emphasizing on ensuring strict implementation of Covid Containment measures, the Lt Governor asked the DCs, SPs to firmly implement Covid protocols. He further instructed them to increase Information Education Communication (IEC) activities, testing, and sampling to contain the Virus.

The Lt Governor also directed the Deputy Commissioners and health officials to bridge the gap of number of due second doses as per the targets and prepare themselves with a robust strategy in order to prevent the possible third wave in the UT.

Sh Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department gave a PowerPoint presentation with latest district-wise analysis of Covid-19 situation, present status of positivity rate, testing, and vaccination across the UT.

He informed that three districts viz. Budgam, Pulwama, and Bandipora have achieved the completion of due second doses.

Sh Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh Dilbag Singh, DGP; Sh Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department; Sh Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to Government, Home Department; Sh Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department; Sh Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Sh. Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Sh Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Dr Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Sh Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Deputy Commissioners and SSPs, attended the meetings, in person and through virtual mode.

