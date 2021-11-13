Closing Jamia Masjid reprehensible in all respects: Anjuman Auqaf

Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar has expressed its indignation and anger against the authorities for once again preventing the people from performing important duties like Friday prayers at Srinagar’s historic Jama Masjid.

The Anjuman in a statement said that it is regrettable and reprehensible in all respects to impose restrictions only on the Jama Masjid under the guise of COVID-19 pandemic while all other places of worship in Kashmir are open.

“We have repeatedly said that forcibly preventing Muslims in Kashmir from performing their religious rites, especially Friday prayers, is not only tantamount to interference in religion but also deliberately hurting the religious sentiments of the people,” the Anjuman said

It said that apart from the people, the associations, institutions and personalities from all schools of thought have unanimously demanded opening of the Jama Masjid Srinagar for Friday prayers and ending the illegal and arbitrary detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who continues to be under house arrest since 5 August 2019. However, the indifference shown by the administration and the government in this regard is beyond comprehension, the Auqaf said.

Meanwhile, the imams and khateebs in most of the mosques, khanqash, shrines and imambarahs of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Friday prayers expressed strong displeasure against the closure of the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar for Friday prayers and the continued detention of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir. They demanded the release of Mirwaiz and opening of the central grand mosque, it added.

