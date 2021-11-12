Militant killed in ongoing Kulgam gunfight

Anantnag: An unidentified militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight between militants and government forces on Thursday evening, in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

“One militant has been killed and another one is believed to be holed up at the site of the gunfight,” a police official told Kashmir Reader.

The gunfight is going on in Chancer village of Chawalgam area in Kulgam district, where the operation was initiated following inputs regarding the presence of militants.

“The militants fired indiscriminately in a bid to escape, as the cordon was being laid,” the police official said, “The fire was retaliated and one of the militants was gunned down in this initial exchange of fire.

He said that the other militants were holed up in a residential house and contact has been established with them.

“We believe there is at least one more militant holed up at the site of the gunfight,” the police official said.

Lights have been installed in the area as government forces have surrounded the whole area.

Local sources said that intermittent firing was going on in the area. The operation, however, might be suspended for the night.

