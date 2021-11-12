177 Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: One hundred and seventy seven new positive cases of COVID-19, 36 from Jammu division and 141 from Kashmir division were reported on Thursday, an official bulletin said.
Moreover, 96 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 18 from Jammu Division and 78 from Kashmir Division.
The Bulletin informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today. Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 63 cases, Baramulla reported 34 cases, Budgam reported 17 cases, Pulwama reported 02cases, Kupwara reported 08cases, Anantnag reported 02 cases, Bandipora reported 09cases, Ganderbal reported 05cases,Kulgam reported 01 case while as Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 06 cases, Udhampur reported 01case, Rajouri reported no cases, Doda reported 03 cases, Kathua reported 03 cases, Samba reported 01case, Poonch reported 04cases, Ramban reported 02 cases and Reasi reported 16 cases while as Kishtwar reported no fresh cases for today.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 99,922 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,55,29,188, it said.
