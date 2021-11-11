J&K records 165 Covid cases, 3 deaths

Srinagar: Three persons died of Covid while 165 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, an official bulletin said.
The deaths include 2 from Kashmir and 1 from Jammu. Similarly, 147 cases were reported from Kashmir and the rest 18 from Jammu, it said.
Moreover, 131 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 20from Jammu Division and 111 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 68 cases, Baramulla reported 30 cases, Budgam reported 17 cases, Pulwama reported 01case, Kupwara reported 07cases, Anantnag reported no case, Bandipora reported 09 cases, Ganderbal reported 15cases while as Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 09 cases, Udhampur reported no case, Rajouri reported 02cases, Doda reported 02cases, Kathua reported no cases, Samba reported 01case, Poonch reported 03cases and Reasi reported 01 cases while as Kishtwar and Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.