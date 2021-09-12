Khanyar Attack: Injured police sub-inspector succumbs at SKIMS, Say officials

Srinagar: A Sub-Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir police, who was critically injured on Sunday afternoon after suspected militants fired upon a police party in Khanyar area of Srinagar, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Official sources said that a Police Sub-Inspector identified as Arshid Ahmad was injured after unknown gunmen fired upon a naka party near Police Station Khanyar.

“The injured policeman was shifted to SMHS hospital Srinagar, where from he was shifted to SKIMS Soura for advanced treatment,” they said.

The officials said that the injured cop, however, succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS Soura.

Earlier, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, saidthat the cop was critical and was being treated upon.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers—(KNO)

