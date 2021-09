Srinagar: A massive fire broke out in a Shopping complex at Soura area of Srinagar on Thursday morning.

Official sources said that fire broke out in a commercial shopping complex of Abdul Hameed Teli in Soura.

“Soon after the incident, fire tenders were rushed to the area to douse off the flames,” they said.

They said that the cause of fire was yet to be ascertained, however, there were no reports of any loss of life or injury to anyone so far—(KNO)

*More details are awaited*

