Handwara: A two-year-old girl died from an accidental drowning in Handwara area of north Kashmir on Thursday, official sources said.

They said the girl Aliya Jan daughter of Javid Ahmad Bhat of Tulbul Sopore was at maternal home when she slipped into a rivulet passing through the house at Hanga Mawar Handwara.

The girl, they said, was shifted to district hospital Handwara where she was declared dead on arrival by the doctors who attend upon her. (GNS)

