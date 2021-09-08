Govt Designates School Edu Deptt As Nodal Officer For HCI

Srinagar: Government on Wednesday designated School Education Department as the Nodal Department for monitoring of the Human Capital Index (HCI) in the Jammu and Kashmir.

The government also ordered the constitution of the committee, headed by Principal Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, for monitoring of the Human Capital Index.

The six-member committee has been asked to monitor the Human Capital Index in J&K; monitor progress and ensure improvement regarding reform actions.

“The Committee shall meet frequently (at least once a month) and ensure on ground implementation of the reform actions,” reads the government order.

The panel has been asked to submit its report to the School Education Department on quarterly basis.

