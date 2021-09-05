Non-vaccinated students won’t be allowed to attend classes: Div Com

Orders complete vaccination of varsity, college staff, students within two weeks

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole on Saturday called for completion of 100 percent vaccination of all staff and students of universities and colleges in Kashmir.

He said this while chairing a meeting today to review progress in vaccination and Covid control measures, an official handout said.

The meeting among others was attended by Director Health Services Kashmir, Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Director Colleges J&K, ADC Srinagar, AD Family Welfare and Immunization, Incharge DCCRK, Epidemiologist, Dr Talat and other concerned.

Stressing on 100 percent vaccination of staff and students in all colleges including, Medical Colleges, NIT, Universities, SKUAST, BE’d colleges, ITIs and other institutions by October 20.

In this regard, Director Health Services Kashmir was directed to ensure deployment of vaccination teams and setting of vaccination centres in all colleges and universities from October- 06.

Emphasizing on staff to gear up to ensure all students are vaccinated, he said that action and penalty shall be imposed on staff for poor performances.

He said that every staff member must ensure that no student is left out in his/ her class to avoid facing action against him/her for poor performance.

Terming the vaccination as important for the safety of students, he said that those who will show reluctance and do not turn up for vaccination shall not be allowed to sit in the class.

“Not only non- vaccinated students shall not be allowed to attend classes but also after October 20 they will not be given vaccines,” he said.

Pole instructed concerned authorities to ensure availability of vaccine at all institutions to ensure all 100 percent coverage and said that below 75 percent vaccinated colleges will not be allowed to operate.

