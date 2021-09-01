Confident that elections, statehood will happen: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that he and the people of Jammu and Kashmir are confident that Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir will be restored and assembly elections held at an appropriate time.

Talking to media persons at Srinagar, Sinha said that it is the prerogative of the election commission to hold the elections but after the completion of delimitation process, elections will be held as PM Modi himself said it in his Independence Day speech.

“PM Modi himself made it clear that delimitation process in J&K is going on and elections will be held after that and at an appropriate time. I and the people of Jammu and Kashmir are confident that statehood will also be restored at an appropriate time,” Sinha said.

The Lieutenant Governor said that there are some who do not believe in democracy and try to mislead people, which is highly condemnable.

Replying to a question, Sinha said that stone pelting is now a thing of the past in Kashmir while militant recruitment is much less and infiltration is almost zero.

He said that the coordination between J&K police and security forces is better and they want to create an environment in which everyone can feel safe.

He also said that tourist flow has increased in Jammu and Kashmir in the last few years. KNS

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print