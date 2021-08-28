HC directives on repair of properties, construction of Ring Road around Dal Lake

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday directed the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) to come up with a plan with regard to construction of Ring Road around the Dal Lake, and widening of the existing roads and parking facilities.

“They may also consider the enhancement of the capacity of the STP plants or establishment of new plants at locations which may not affect the Dal Lake itself,” the court directed.

The direction was passed after the LAWDA Vice Chairman submitted a compliance report before court detailing the scheme for management of the Dal Lake.

The court while taking the report on record directed the Amicus Curiae in the matter, Zaffar Shah, to go through it and assist the court as to whether the said scheme needs any modification, improvement, or addition of any material subject.

The court also directed that all the applications for the repairs of existing buildings in and around the Dal Lake be placed before the LAWDA, which shall place it before the competent authority for consideration in accordance with law.

“The competent authority will deal with the applications strictly in accordance with law, keeping in mind the various orders passed by this court from time to time. Such applications need not be filed directly before this court,” the court said.

The direction was passed after the court noted that many applications are piling up before court seeking repairs and renovation of their existing properties, which must be addressed by the authorities at the helm of affairs in accordance with law.

In an application seeking permission for carrying out necessary repairs of the houseboat “New Golden Bell”, the court directed authorities to take up the application and address the issue.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) Asifa Padroo submitted before court that a committee for considering applications for grant of permission for repairs of houseboats has been constituted under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary, Tourism Department, and it is for the committee to consider the matter.

The court said, “We dispose of this application with the direction to the applicant to move a fresh application along with necessary clearance from the relevant departments before the Principal Secretary, Tourism Department.”

“And in case any such application is moved, the Principal Secretary, Tourism Department will place the matter before the appropriate committee and after seeking necessary clearance from the relevant departments or verifying the clearance already granted, consider the matter and pass appropriate orders in accordance with law within a period of six weeks,” the court directed.

