Jammu Kashmir Premier League: Ali Jana CC enters into semi final

SRINAGAR: Ali Jana Cricket Club beat Sultan Warriors by 70 runs in the last quarter of Jammu Kashmir Premier League t-20 cricket tournament match played at Green Valley Educational Institute here on Tuesday.
Ali Jana Cricket Club skipper won the toss and elected to bat first. They managed to post a formidable total of 217 runs. Wahid Teli (68 of 38 balls) and Adil Kachroo (46 of 20 balls) were the top run scorers for their team.
For Sultan Warriors Shakir and Dardish took three wickets.
In reply Sultan Warriors were shunted out for 147 runs. Mehfuz Khan (55 of 31 balls) and Rayees Ahmad (34 of 19 balls) were the highest run scorers.
Nadeem Dar took three wickets for his team.
Wahid Teli for his outstanding batting performance was awarded as Man of the Match.
