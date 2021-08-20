2 policemen, civilian wounded In grenade attack in Srinagar

Srinagar: Two policemen and a civilian were injured in a grenade blast in Srinagar’s Saraf Kadal on Thursday evening, officials said.
They said that the unidentified militants hurled the grenade at a joint team of police and CRPF at Saraf Kadal which exploded with a bang. Two policemen identified as Javid Ahmad Bhat and Abdul Majeed Bhat besides a civilian Fayaz Ahmad Matoo (40) of Khawaja Bazar were injured.
Officials said that the condition of both cops, who are from Police Post Urdubazar Srinagar as well as the civilian, was stable at SHMS hospital where they were shifted soon after sustaining the injuries.
Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital confirmed that three persons were admitted to the hospital.
A police officer confirmed said the grenade blast and said that a case has been registered. He said that the area was immediately cordoned off to nab the attackers. GNS)