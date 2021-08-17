New cases down to 77 in J&K, 1 death

Srinagar: One Covid related death, from Jammu, was reported in J&K on Monday while 77 fresh Covid cases were detected during the last 24 hours in the Union Territory, the official daily bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 54 were reported in Kashmir Division and 23 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

The bulletin added that 135 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 48 from Jammu Division and 87 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1229 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 14 new cases and currently has 296 active cases, with 41 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 12 new cases and currently has 80 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 8 new cases and currently has 83 active cases, with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 3 new cases and currently has 39 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 2 new cases and currently has 36 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 2 new cases and has 36 active cases, with 1 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 6 new cases and has 54 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 7 new cases and has 68 active cases with 15 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported zero new cases and has 37 active cases with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 6 active cases with 1 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 4 new cases, Udhampur 4, Kathua zero, Samba 1, Rajouri 8, Doda 6, and Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, and Reasi reported zero new cases.

