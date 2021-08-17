Government rolls out Karkhandar scheme to revive Kashmir crafts

Srinagar: The J&K Government on Monday issued orders for giving fresh impetus to training in the handicraft sector by unveiling the Karkhandar scheme for artisans and weavers in the UT.

The scheme will be implemented throughout the UT by the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir/Jammu.

Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah, termed this a landmark decision that will give a fresh lease of life to the craft industry of the UT and especially to the languishing crafts.

The Director said that the scheme will not only boost those crafts which have good potential but also the languishing ones. Among the languishing crafts are Glazed tiles, Silver ware, and filigree, which will be taken up for full revival in the first instance, the Director said.

The manpower generated through various training programmes by the department in the form of trainees will now get an edge as the trainees will get training from experienced trainers in nearby karkhanas and those trainers now can be National /State /Shilp Guru awardees /Master craftsperson of repute in their respective crafts.

The main thrust of the scheme shall be to identify and impart skill upgradation training in such crafts which are facing human resource crunch, like walnut wood carving, silver filigree, carpet, Kani shawl weaving , Khatamband and Paper Machie crafts.

Under the scheme, the meritorious trainees will be given Rs 2,000 per month as honorarium and the trainer will get Rs 2,000 per month for each trainee plus Rs 25,000 for logistics, raw materials, etc.

The aim of the this scheme is to transfer the skill set of the master craftsmen to the younger generation as there was a general observation that the skill transfer from the master craftsmen to the younger generation was happening at a snail’s pace. By virtue of this scheme the practical knowledge sharing between the skilled and those who want to equip themselves in the practical aspects of the particular trade will happen at a fast pace and in a time-bound manner.

This scheme is in addition to some already launched major schemes that include Artisan Credit Card Scheme and Scheme of Financial Assistance to the Cooperatives for the artisans and weavers of the UT.

