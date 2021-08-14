Govt reduces syllabi by 30 percent for 10-12th annual board exams

Srinagar The Government on Saturday decided to reduce the syllabi of secondary and higher secondary classes of Jammu and Kashmir by 30 per cent following the closure of schools in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

\ Jammu Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has decided that, “In view of prevailing COVID-19 Pandemic, students appearing in the forthcoming Annual-Regular examinations of 2020-21 of classes 10th, 11th, and 12th of Kashmir division, winter Zone areas of Jammu division and UT of Ladakh are informed that they shall have to attempt only 70 percent marks from the question paper which shall be treated as 100 percent for result.”

An official communique in this regard reads, “The question papers will be set from the entire syllabus prescribed for the session. However, the students shall have to attempt questions having a weightage of 70 percent marks instead of attempting all the questions.”

It states that the marks obtained by students who attempt less than 70 percent from the question paper shall be raised proportionately and for subjects having no practical course, the question paper shall be of 100 marks and the student has to attempt questions with a total of 70 marks.

“However, for such subjects which have both the theory and practical components, the concession will apply to the theory part only,” the communique reads, adding that s that the time allotted for attempting the question papers during examination has been reduced proportionately.

It reads, “Accordingly, the papers having three hours of duration shall be having only 2.30 hours of time period for attempting the questions. Likewise subjects having 2.30 hrs and 2.00 hrs duration shall be having only 2.10 hrs and 1.40 hrs time period for attempting the questions during examination.”—(KNO)

