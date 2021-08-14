CRPF constable injured in Sanant Nagar grenade explosion

Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Constable was injured in a grenade explosion ar Sanant Nagar area of Srinagar outskirts.

Official sources said that a CRPF constable identified as Ramdan Jatt was injured in grenade explosion.

They said that suspected militants lobbed a grenade towards a camp of CRPF’s 132 battalion in Sanant Nagar area of Srinagar.

The injured CRPF constable has been shifted to hospital for treatment, they said, adding that the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers—(KNO)

