One Covid death, 114 more cases in J&K

Srinagar: One Covid related death – from Ramban district – and 114 fresh Covid cases were reported during the last 24 hours in JK, according to the official daily bulletin issued on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 80 were reported in Kashmir Division and 34 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

Srinagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases, with 27, while Jammu district reported 8 new cases.

The bulletin added that 114 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 41 from Jammu Division and 73 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1297 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 27 new cases and currently has 309 active cases, with 16 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 11 new cases and currently has 88 active cases, with 25 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 4 new cases and currently has 73 active cases, with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 2 new cases and currently has 47 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 20 new cases and currently has 47 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 1 new case and has 24 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 6 new cases and has 57 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 4 new cases and has 69 active cases with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 5 new cases and has 32 active cases with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new case and currently has 4 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 8 new cases, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 13, Doda 6, Kathua zero, Kishtwar 5, Samba 1, Poonch zero, Ramban zero, and Reasi zero.

