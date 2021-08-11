2 deaths in Jammu, 113 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: Two Covid related deaths – from Doda and Poonch districts – and 113 fresh Covid cases were reported during the last 24 hours in JK, according to the official daily bulletin issued on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 73 were reported in Kashmir Division and 40 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

Srinagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases, with 38, while Jammu district reported 10 new cases.

The bulletin added that 124 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 49 from Jammu Division and 75 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1298 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 38 new cases and currently has 298 active cases, with 22 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 4 new cases and currently has 102 active cases, with 14 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 9 new cases and currently has 78 active cases, with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 4 new cases and currently has 45 active cases, with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 2 new cases and currently has 34 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 1 new case and has 26 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 3 new cases and has 55 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 2 new cases and has 69 active cases with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 9 new cases and has 30 active cases with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 6 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 10 new cases, Udhampur 8, Rajouri 6, Doda 8, Kathua 1, Kishtwar 2, Samba zero, Poonch 3, Ramban 2, and Reasi zero.

