Veteran actor Anupam Shyam passes away

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Shyam, who was admitted to a city hospital here due to kidney infection last week, died on Monday following multiple organ failure, his friend actor Yashpal Sharma said.

The 63-year-old actor, best known for his work on the TV show “Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya” and appearances in films like “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Bandit Queen”, was admitted to Lifeline hospital in suburban Goregaon four days ago.

Sharma said Shyam breathed his last at the hospital amid the presence of his two brothers, Anurag and Kanchan.

“The doctors informed us about his death 40 minutes ago. I was at the hospital, with his brothers Anurag and Kanchan. His body is still there in the hospital.

“It’ll be brought to his residence, New Dindoshi, MHADA colony in the morning. The funeral will take place later in the day,” Sharma told PTI.

In his nearly three-decade long career, Shyam featured in films like “Satya”, “Dil Se”, “Lagaan”, “Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi” and received critical acclaim for his role as Thakur Sajjan Singh on “Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya”, which aired in 2009 on Star Plus.

He had recently resumed shooting for season two of his show “Mann Ki Awaaz: Pratigya”.

Last year, Anurag had told PTI that Shyam was undergoing dialysis and was shifted to the Goregaon hospital after he collapsed during his dialysis.

The actor’s family had also requested help from his friends in the entertainment industry for his treatment.

