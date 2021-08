Budgam: Fire partially damaged Darul Aloom Syed Aali Balki at Pakherpora area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday afternoon.

An official said that fire broke out in the afternoon in Darul Aloom.

He said that fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames with the help of police and locals.

“According to preliminary investigations, the cause of the fire is believed to be electric short-circuit,” the official added—(KNO

