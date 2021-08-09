02 Newly recruit Hizb militants arrested in Kishtwar: Police

Kishtwar: Police on Monday said that it has arrested two newly recruited militants of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Outfit in Kishtwar district of Jammu.

In a statement, the police that two youths namely Yasir Hussain son of Ghulam Rasool resident of Sounder Tehsil Dachhan District Kishtwar and Usman Qadir son of Ghulam Qadir resident of Tander Tehsil Dachhan District Kishtwar went missing on 05th August.

The statement further said that, it was reliably learnt at Police station Dachhan that both the missing have joined militant organization of HM outfit with the intention to endanger the integrity/sovereignty of the Country.

On this information, a case FIR No. 18/2021 U/S 13/18-B ULA (P) has been registered at P/S Dachhan, they said.

On reliable information on 8th august regarding their presence in the area of Tander Dachhan was received, subsequently, a Police party led by Devinder Singh Bandral-JKPS, Dy. SP (Ops) Kishtwar alongwith Inspector Dilraj Singh, Army 17 RR & CRPF 52 Bn. (CTT) assisted by Addl. SP Kishtwar conducted search operation in the area under the overall supervision of SSP Kishtwar Shafqat Hussain-JKPS for the apprehension of both the newly joined militants and after putting-in hard efforts, both the newly recruited militants were apprehended from Kalaingassu area of Tander Dachhan, they said.

During search arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession. Further search operation in the area is still going on, reads the statement.(GNS)

