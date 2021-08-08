Cop killed in Kulgam militant attack

Anantnag: Militants attacked a police party in Kulgam district of south Kashmir, leaving a policeman dead, on Saturday evening.

The slain policeman has been identified as Nisar Ahmad. “The rest of the details about the slain are being ascertained,” a local police source told Kashmir Reader.

The incident took place at about 7:00 PM, here in Pumbai village of Kulgam district. A senior police official from the district confirmed that a policeman has been killed in the firing.

“A police party was regulating traffic on the main road in Pumbai village when militants opened indiscriminate fire at the party,” the police official said. “One of the policemen was injured critically.”

The official said that the cop succumbed while he was being rushed to the hospital. “Medico-legal formalities are being completed as of now,” the official said.

Following the incident, a contingent of government forces reached the spot and cordoned the area off. Searches were being carried out to try and locate the militants.

The police official said that a case has been registered into the incident and investigation has been taken up.

“The culprits will be identified soon,” the official said.

