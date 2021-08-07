Militant who escaped from Budgam encounter site arrested in Khrew: Police

Srinagar: A militant who had escaped from the encounter site in Monchwa area of Chadoora in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district has been arrested in Khrew area of Pulwama district, police said here.

An official said that the militant was arrested at Khrew with a pistol and a grenade.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Zone Police on its official Twitter handles also confirmed the arrest of militant from Khrew area.

“BudgamEncounterUpdate: 2nd #militant who escaped from #encounter site, after following a lead, has been #arrested in Khrew. A pistol & a grenade has been recovered from his possession. Truck driver also arrested: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice,” Police Tweeted—(KNO)

