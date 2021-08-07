Chattabal teenager’s body fished out from Jhelum after 04 days

Srinagar: Four days after jumping into the River Jhelum at Cement Kadal in Noorbagh, the body of Chattabal boy was retrieved on Saturday morning.

Official sources said that the body of 16-year-old boy was retrieved by the River Police Srinagar at Maloora area of Parimpora after hectic efforts.

They identified the deceased as Momin Nisar son of Nisar Ahmad resident of Chattabal, Srinagar.

Meanwhile, an official said that the body will be handed over to the family after completing legal formalities—(KNO)

