144 fresh cases, no death

Srinagar: No Covid related death took place in the last 24 hours in J&K while 144 fresh Covid cases were detected in this period, the official daily bulletin reported on Friday.

Of the new cases, 94 were reported in Kashmir Division and 50 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

Srinagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases, with 33, while Jammu district reported 15 new cases.

The bulletin said that 98 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 29 from Jammu Division and 69 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1404 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 33 new cases and currently has 339 active cases, with 31 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 5 new cases and currently has 135 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 8 new cases and currently has 78 active cases, with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 9 new cases and currently has 52 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 5 new cases and currently has 34 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 7 new cases and has 34 active cases, with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 12 new cases and has 42 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 5 new cases and has 73 active cases with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 9 new cases and has 36 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new cases and currently has 7 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 15 new cases, Udhampur 9, Rajouri 2, Doda 15, Kathua zero, Kishtwar 5, Samba 1, Poonch 1, Ramban 2, and Reasi zero

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print