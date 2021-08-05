100 new cases in Kashmir, 49 in Jammu

1 death reported of patient from Budgam

Srinagar: One Covid patient, from Budgam district, lost his life while 149 fresh Covid cases were detected in the last 24 hours in J&K, the official daily bulletin reported on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 100 were reported in Kashmir Division and 49 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

Srinagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases, with 34, while Jammu district reported 12 new cases.

The bulletin said that 127 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 43 from Jammu Division and 84 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1314 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 34 new cases and currently has 331 active cases, with 27 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 17 new cases and currently has 146 active cases, with 18 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 7 new cases and currently has 73 active cases, with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 5 new cases and currently has 49 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 3 new cases and currently has 29 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 2 new cases and has 38 active cases, with 1 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 17 new cases and has 26 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 12 new cases and has 66 active cases with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 3 new cases and has 24 active cases with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 6 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 12 new cases, Udhampur 7, Rajouri 7, Doda 8, Kathua 1, Kishtwar 4, Samba zero, Poonch 2, Ramban 2, and Reasi 6.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print