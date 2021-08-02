Pakistan reports spike in new COVID-19 cases

Islamabad, Aug 1 Pakistan reported 5,026 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, its highest daily-case count in three months.

In an official update, the Ministry of National Health Services said 62 people died due to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 23,422.

The total number of cases stood at 1,034,837. The last time when the number of daily cases crossed 5,000 was on April 29 with 5,113 cases. Presently, the coronavirus positivity rate stands at 8.82 per cent.

So far, 941,659 people have fully recovered from the disease.

Authorities said vaccination, implementation of regulations and smart lockdowns are the priority to handle the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Till date, 29.648 million doses of the coronavirus have been administered in the country.

