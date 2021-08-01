Education Institutions To Remain Closed ‘Till Further Orders’: Govt

Srinagar: Authorities on Sunday ordered continuous closure of all school and higher educational institutions including coaching centers in Jammu and Kashmir till further orders.

The decision was taken at a reviewing meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar, who is also Chairperson State Executive Committee, with the additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Principal Secretary to Government, Home, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and other officers of Jammu and Kashmir.

“All school and higher educational institutions, including coaching centers, shall continue to remain closed for onsite / in-person teaching, till further orders,” reads the order.

However, the educational institutions have been permitted to seek personal attendance of limited vaccinated staff for administrative purposes.

The government also reiterated that there shall be no weekend curfew in any district of Jammu and Kashmir. Also, night curfew shall continue to remain in force in all districts from 8 pm to 7 am.

“The maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor/ outdoor gathering shall be restricted to 25,” it reads.

All Deputy Commissioners have been also asked to focus on the positivity rates of the medical-blocks under their jurisdictions.

“Intensified measures, related to Covid management and restriction of activities, shall be undertaken by the DCs in these Blocks,” the order reads, adding, “There shall be renewed focus on Panchavat level mapping of cases and micro-containment zones shall be constituted wherever unusual spike of cases is noticed.

DCs have been asked to keep active track of the positivity rates in the blocks and consider implementing stricter control measures in closed clustered spaces like public and private Offices, Community halls, Malls, Bazaars etc., in case weekly positivity rate goes beyond 4 percent in these Blocks.

“The three – “T” protocol of testing, tracking and treating, besides vaccination, needs to strengthened in these Blocks. The proportion of RT-PCR tests in the total mix should be scaled up, on best effort basis, to 70 % or more, excluding travelers.”

The District Magistrates, order said, shall strictly ensure that there is full compliance to COVID appropriate behavior and defaulters are firmly dealt with under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code. “The District Magistrates shall constitute joint teams of Police and Executive Magistrates for enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour.” (GNS)

