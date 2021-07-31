Centre releases 15 pc amount under Covid emergency response package to states

New Delhi: The Centre has released 15 per cent of the amount under the COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness (ECRP-II) Package to the states to improve health infrastructure, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

He said an amount of Rs 1,827.8 crore has been sent to the states and Union territories. The amount constitutes 15 per cent of the total allocation of Rs 12,185 crore under the package.

In a tweet, the minister said, “15 per cent of the total amount of ‘Emergency COVID-19 Response Package’ fixed by the Central Government to empower the country to fight COVID-19 which means Rs 1827.80 crore has been sent to the states and UTs. This package will prove helpful in the development of health infrastructure across the country.”

He also shared infographics that showed the allocation to all the states and Union territories out of Rs 1,827.8 crore.

The highest allocation of Rs 281.98 crore has been made to Uttar Pradesh, followed by Bihar (Rs 154 crore), Rajasthan (Rs 132 crore) and Madhya Pradesh (Rs 131 crore).

