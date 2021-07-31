BGSBU extends last date for submission of admission forms upto August 07

Rajouri: In view of the problems faced by the students due to recent inclement weather conditions resulting in poor connectivity and large number of requests received from aspirants for extending the date of submitting the admission forms.

The Vice Chancellor, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri, has approved the extension in last date of the submission of online application forms for admission to various Postgraduate / Undergraduate / B.Tech. / Lateral Entry to B.Tech. / Diploma Engineering / Lateral Entry to Diploma Engineering and other Diploma Programmes up to August 07, 2021.

For online submission of forms aspirants may log on: http://admissions.bgsbu.ac.in or visit: www.bgsbu.ac.in

