Dr. Saleem-ur-Rehman Transferred

Srinagar : Government on Friday transferred Dr. Saleem-ur-Rehman, Director General, Youth Services and Sports, J&K, and posted him as Director General, Family Welfare, MCH and Immunization, J&K, on full time basis, with immediate effect.

Dr. Saleem-ur-Rehman was holding additional charge of Director General, Family Welfare, MCH and Immunization, J&K.

Further, according to a government order, Mohammad Ashraf Bhat (JKAS), Special Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department, has been asked to hold the charge of the post of Director, Youth Services and Sports, J8K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

