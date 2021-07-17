Kashmir Admin appeals people to avoid large Eid congregational prayers in view of predicted third wave

Srinagar: The JK government on Saturday decided that there will be no large Eid congregational prayers in Kashmir in the wake prediction for the third wave of COVID-19

A top official in Kashmir administration said that in view of the prediction of third wave of COVID-19, there will be no large Eid Congregational prayers and people are requested to avoid large gatherings.

“Taking into the real account danger of third wave, administration has decided that no large Eid Congregational prayers will be allowed”, he said.

He further said that people are requested to pray to almighty Allah to protect them from any future covid wave. “We need to be very cautious in our all daily activities, that not only includes congregational prayers but also use of masks, avoiding crowded market places etc”

“Apart from vaccination, it is Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) which will save us from colossal damage”, he added.

Meanwhile, the Centre had raised a red flag on Friday, citing an increase in Covid cases in many parts of the world as well as a few states in the country, saying the situation could get worse from here and that the next 100 days will be crucial.

VK Paul, a member of the Niti Ayog’s Health Committee had, stated on Friday that the World Health Organization’s latest warning about the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is for the worldwide scenario, which is indeed reflecting the impact of the third wave—(KNO)

