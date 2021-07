Srinagar: Two militants were killed in predawn encounter with security forces in Alamdar Colony, Danmar area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Friday, police said.

In a tweet Kashmir Zone Police wrote, ” 02 unidentified militants killed.Search going on. Further details shall follow,”.

As per the officials the encounter ensued in predawn hours after a joint team of Police and CRPF launched cordon and search operation in Alamdar Colony. More details will follow.

