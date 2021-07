Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 221 new covid-19 cases while one person succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

They said that 103 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu division and 118 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 319576.

Regarding the death due to the virus, they said, it was reported from Jammu division and none from Kashmir, taking the fatality count to 4362.

