Searches Were Carried In 7 Locations In Anantnag, Srinagar In ISIS Voice of Hind Case: NIA

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches at seven locations in Anantnag and Srinagar districts of Kashmir Valley in “ISIS voice of hind case”, India’s premier investigation agency said on Sunday.

“NIA conducted simultaneous searches in Srinagar and Anantnag at 7 locations in connection with RC 14/2021/NIA/DLI (ISIS voice of hind case),” NIA said in a statement issued here.

The case was registered by NIA on 29 June this year under sections 124A, 153A, &153B of IPC and sections 17, 18, 18B, 38, 39 & 40 of UA(P) Act 1967 in connection with the conspiracy of the organization ISIS to “radicalize and recruit impressionable youth in India to wage violent jihad against the Indian State.”

“In order to execute its nefarious plan, an organized campaign has been launched over the cyber space which is supplemented by on ground (militant) financing activities. ISIS operating from various conflict zones along with ISIS cadres in India, by assuming pseudo- online identities, have created a network wherein ISIS related propaganda material is disseminated for radicalizing and recruiting members to the fold of ISIS,” the NIA said in a statement

adding, “In this connection an India-Centric online propaganda magazine ‘the Voice of Hind’ (VOH) is published on monthly basis with an aim to incite and radicalize impressionable youth by projecting a skewed narrative of imagined injustices in India to arouse a feeling of alienation and communal hatred.”

The NIA said searches in the case led to recovery and seizure of a large number of “incriminating documents and digital devices such as mobile phones, tablets, laptop, hard disks and T-Shirts having ISIS logo.”

“Investigation in the case continues,” the NIA said. However no details about arrests were made. (GNS)

