Body of Ganderbal Boy Drowned In Nallah Sindh Retrieved

Srinagar: Body of the 21-year-old boy has been retrieved, hours after drowning in nallah Sindh in Kangan area in central-Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

As reported, the boy Suhail Ahmad Mir son Nazir Ahmad Mir, a resident of Neel Najwan had gone to take bath in the nallah, at the site adjacent to dumping park, in Kangan. The boy soon after venturing into the waters went out of sight, prompting those accompanying him to raise a hue and cry.

A rescue operation was subsequently launched by an SDRF team assisted by a local police party and residents in the area soon after the incident. The rescue operation culminated with the recovery of body from the water body near Cricket ground at Droktung Preng site.

An official confirming the recovery of body said that the body would be handed over to the family on conduct of necessary formalities.

