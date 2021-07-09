2 army soldiers, militants killed near LoC In Rajouri

Jammu:Two militants and as many as soldiers including a junior commissioned officer were killed in a gunfight near Line of Control in Sunderbani village of Rajouri, officials said on Thursday.
“Based on information regarding infiltration and movement of (militants) in the area of Dadal Sundarbani Sector, District Rajouri (J&K), Army had launched extensive search operations with effect from Jun 29,” said a Defence Ministry spokesman based in Jammu in a statement.
“Subsequently, the information was corroborated on 8 Jul 2021 and a search and destroy patrol seeking proactive engagement with the (militants), spotted the (militants) in Dadal forest area, and challenged them,” the spokesman said, adding, “The (militants) opened fire and lobbed hand grenades, leading to a fierce encounter in which two foreign (militants) from Pakistan have been killed”.
He said two AK-47 Rifles and ammunition in heavy quantity had been recovered from the slain militants.
“In the operation, Nb Sub Sreejith M and Sep Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy received fatal injuries,” he said, adding, “A detailed search of the area continues.”
The gunfight comes a day after the army said that an unidentified militant was killed in Nowshera sector of Rajouri. As per sources, two soldiers were also injured in the gunfight in Nowshera. (GNS)
Jammu:Two militants and as many as soldiers including a junior commissioned officer were killed in a gunfight near Line of Control in Sunderbani village of Rajouri, officials said on Thursday.