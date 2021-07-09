One more militant guide held in Uri: Police

Baramulla: The police in Baramulla on Thursday claimed to have arrested one more militant in Uri area of the district.
Earlier, the police had said that three youths and one militant guide who were trying to exfiltrate to Pakistani-administered Kashmir via Uri LoC at MVCP had been held and incriminating material including sharp knives, torch, etc, were also recovered from them.
Police said that during questioning of the guide, namely Parvaiz Ahmad Hajam, son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Hajam of Gohallan Uri, he confessed that another guide, namely Mohammad Majloon Sheikh, son of Aakli Sheikh of Dudran Boniyar, was also involved in the act of exfiltration of the three youths to Pakistani Kashmir and on his confession the said guide was arrested and incriminating material recovered from his possession.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered in police station Uri and investigation is on, police said.