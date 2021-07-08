J&K reports 280 fresh Covid cases

1 death in Kashmir, 3 in Jammu

Srinagar: Four Covid patients lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir while 280 fresh Covid cases were detected in the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin reported on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 149 were reported in Kashmir Division and 131 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

Of the four deaths, Ganderbal and Jammu districts reported 1 death each and Rajouri district in Jammu division reported 2 deaths.

Srinagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases, with 49, while Jammu district reported 18 new cases.

The bulletin said that 419 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 197 from Jammu Division and 222 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 3,439 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 49 new cases and currently has 673 active cases, with 81 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 8 new cases and currently has 224 active cases, with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 16 new cases and currently has 195 active cases, with 16 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 12 new cases and currently has 150 active cases, with 26 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 17 new cases and currently has 170 active cases, with 26 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 13 new cases and has 105 active cases, with 15 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 7 new cases and has 82 active cases, with 19 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 16 new cases and has 181 active cases with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 10 new cases and has 140 active cases with 19 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 10 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 18 new cases, Udhampur 6, Rajouri 8, Doda 36, Kathua 1, Kishtwar 6, Samba zero, Poonch 2, Ramban 5, and Reasi 49.

