J&K Govt Lifts Weekend Curfew In Six More Districts, Reimposes It In Reasi

Srinagar: : Jammu and Kashmir lifted weekend corona curfew in six more districts and re-imposed in Reasi on Sunday. With this there will be no curfew on Saturday and Sunday in thirteen out of 20 districts in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Secretary, who is Chairperson State Executive Committee, announced the relaxations in the 13 districts after a review meeting of the current COVID situation with the Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education; Principal Secretary to Government, Home; Divisional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and other officers of Jammu and Kashmir.

The six districts where covid-19 curfew has been lifted include Poonch, Raiouri, Anantnaa, Baramulla, Budgam and Pulwama.

While weekend curfew has been withdrawn in Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, Raiouri, Udhampur, Anantnaa, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama and Shopian , daily night curfew along with seven others will continue to exist in these districts from 8 pm to 7 am, reads an order, a copy of which lies with GNS.

Also, the government permitted all outdoor shops to open on all days, only from 7 am till 7 pm.

‘The market associations will have to fully cooperate with the local administration in ensuring strict compliance to the COVID appropriate behavior,” the order added.

