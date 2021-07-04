Admin for vaccination, testing services at religious, market places in advance to Eid

SRINAGAR: Reviewing the arrangements for the ensuing Eid-ul-Azha festival, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir Pandurang K Pole on Saturday called for putting up enforcement, vaccination and testing services at all religious and market places across Kashmir.

He said that Covid enforcement teams will remain deployed at all marketplaces to ensure people are following the Covid SOPs including use of masks and social distancing religiously.

Pole said that besides teams shall be deployed for vaccination and testing at all religious places and market places including sacrificial animals sale centers to ensure containment of spread of Covid -19.

He appealed to people that though the positivity rate is on decline, however, they should maintain Covid appropriate behaviour as a habit to remain safe from the virus.

The Div Com directed all DCs of Kashmir to establish sale centers where people can purchase the sacrificial animals with proper COVID-19 protocol.

Stressing on rate regulation and availability of quality poultry, the Div Com instructed concerned to constitute multi-departmental squads to conduct extensive market checking to prevent traders, dealers and shopkeepers resorting to hoarding, overcharging, black marketing or sale of sub-standard items.

The Div Com emphasized on PDD and PHE to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity and drinking water across all districts during the festival days.

The DCs were asked to rope in religious leaders for COVID-19 SOPs’ IEC activities to sensitize people about the importance of following laid down guidelines and precautions to control the disease effectively.

Police authorities were instructed to ensure proper security arrangements and prevent the public from resorting to any sort of violation during the festivity days.

He emphasized on free movement of nomads and trucks carrying sacrificial animals through Mughal road and Sinthan road besides vaccination and testing booths be set up on the both roads for all incoming travellers.

Stressing on cleanliness and sanitation, Commissioner SMC Srinagar was directed to ensure regular lifting of garbage and waste material and maintenance of proper sanitation around religious and market places.

Among others, the meeting was attended by DC Srinagar, RTO Kashmir, Chief Engineers, PHE, R&B, Directors of Health Services, FCS&CA and Sheep Husbandry, SSP Traffic, SP Headquarter Srinagar, CEO, Waqf Board and other dignitaries.

IGP Kashmir, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of all districts of Kashmir also attended the meeting through video conferencing. Information Department

